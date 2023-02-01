2023: G-5 Governors Fighting Guerilla Warfare – Wike On Preferred Presidential Candidate

Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the G-5 governors are fighting guerilla warfare just weeks before the 2023 elections.

Wike made the remark while emphasizing that he had never revealed to the public how he intended to disclose his favoured presidential candidate. After losing the party’s primary election in 2022, the governor fell out with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He had stood firm in his opposition to the North producing the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as well as the presidential candidate. Wike and the G-5 have ignored Atiku because they believe in equity, fairness, and justice.

“Look at the man who is continually failing every day,” Wike stated during a Rivers State PDP campaign rally in Port Harcourt. He can not comprehend G5’s activities. “I’ve told most people who don’t know about G5 that we’re fighting guerilla warfare.

“I never told anyone that one day I would bring a camera and declare to you who will we vote. “I said I’d tell Rivers people who they should vote for. I did not instruct you on how to say it. I did not inform you that I would provide live coverage. However, Rivers residents are aware.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Governors #Fighting #Guerilla #Warfare #Wike #Preferred #Presidential #Candidate2023: G-5 Governors Fighting Guerilla Warfare – Wike On Preferred Presidential Candidate Publish on 2023-02-01 22:38:14