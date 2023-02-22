2023: Fr Alia And His 24Hrs Campaign Tours In Sankera Local Councils Of Benue State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Clicked with the stronghold of the people to traverse the nooks and crannies of Sankera axis which comprises of Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala local government areas of Benue State, to attend to the yearnings of the people, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 General Elections, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, PhD , arrived area yesterday and held series of interactive sessions with the people, where they unveiled their challenges to him to consider and form the basis of his good governance why he stepped out of the pulpit to accomplish, as the next democratically elected Governor of the State, come March 11, 2023.

Fr. Alia and his campaign team left Ugba, Logo local government area of the State by 6:Am this morning, after saturating Ukum, and Katsina-Ala local governments, to begin with Vandeikya, and Konshisha to rap up with Kwande, and Ushongo local governments, tomorrow, bringing the Tours in the 23 local governments to an end.

Therefore, the Governorship Candidate,, is calling on Benue people to come out en mass and vote for all APC candidates beginning with the Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 25th of February, 2023, and National Assembly Candidates of the party which includes Senate and House of Representatives, while the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections he said is on March 11, 2023.

A vote for him and all the APC candidates he said, is for transparency, accountability good governance, and fairness of leadership services to the people.

