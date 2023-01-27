2023: Former President, Obasanjo Talks About Next Month’s Election, Says Nigerians Must Get it Right

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday advocated strong democratic culture in the country, adding that Nigerians must get it right during next month’s election.

He spoke at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference held at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The conference was themed ‘Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria’.

