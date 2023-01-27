NEWS

2023: Former President, Obasanjo Talks About Next Month’s Election, Says Nigerians Must Get it Right

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday advocated strong democratic culture in the country, adding that Nigerians must get it right during next month’s election.

He spoke at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference held at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The conference was themed ‘Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria’.

You are now old and you are trying to build good relationship with God and people in other to make heaven. Good for you sir, we are with you.

You don’t need to remind us Sir. Na hunger go wake us up. We must get it right. Obidient has it all.

God bless you for all the move you have been making for a new Nigeria

Kudos to you sir Obj, we will get it right this time Ishah Allah.

Source: Punch paper

