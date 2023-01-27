2023: Force PRO Clears Air On Reports Of A New Police Commissioner In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin has reacted to reports making rounds on social media that a new Police Commisioner has been sent to Lagos ahead of the 2023 election to help in tackling election malpractice.

It was said in the report that former police PRO, Frank Mba was appointed by the Inspector general of police as the new Police Commisioner in Lagos.

Speaking on this regard, Hundeyin in a tweet tagged the report as “fake news” as he advised the public to disregard it. He also noted that the Commisioner of police in Lagos remains Abiodun Alabi.

Part of his tweet reads;

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Commisioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State. Members of the public are, therefore, urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commisioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.”

However, he said that they would inform the public whenever the need arises.

