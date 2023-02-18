This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Five presidential candidates endorse Atiku ahead of election

Barely eight days to the 2023 elections, five presidential candidates have endorsed their counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku received the support of the presidential candidates on Saturday while running for office in Yola, Adamawa State.

Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi West and spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, had made the announcement.

The parties agreed to support Atiku after careful consideration, according to Yusuf Dantalle, National Chairman of the Allied People Movement, APM, speaking on behalf of the presidential candidates. According to Daily post.

Dantalle stated: “I’m speaking on behalf of the five political parties that have chosen to support the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket.

“History is being written to rebuild our country; now is the time to choose a new direction for its progress. It’s time to put an end to partisanship and unify behind a return of power to the people.

“It’s time to run a participatory democracy, it’s time to put an end to the suffering of our people. It’s time to put partisan politics aside and work together to restore Nigeria’s greatness.

“To advance the cause of good governance in Nigeria, we, the leaders of the five political parties in Nigeria, namely APM, AA, APB, ABC, and NPM, have chosen to support the Atiku-Okowa ticket for the presidential election after careful consideration and consultation with pertinent stakeholders.

We firmly believe that the Atiku-Okowa ticket is the finest one for the country.

Content created and supplied by: Khadybby (via 50minds

News )

#presidential #candidates #endorse #Atiku #ahead #election2023: Five presidential candidates endorse Atiku ahead of election Publish on 2023-02-18 17:43:04