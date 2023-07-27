2023 FIFA WWC | Australia vs Nigeria: How We Plan To Tame Super Falcons – Tony Gustavsson (Video)

Australian Women’s national team’s head coach, Tony Gustavsson has revealed his game plan against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Matildas of Australia will on Thursday, July 27, 2023, play the Super Falcons of Nigeria in Group B second group game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Australia defeated the Republic of Ireland in their first group game, while Nigeria played a goalless draw against Olympic champions, Canada.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia coach, Tony shows knowledge of the Nigerian team while revealing how he and his team intend to deal with nine-time African Champions.

In his words, “Nigeria have a lot of strength, more so than weaknesses. We’ve targeted the Canada game and looked at what they did there.

They showed the Olympic champions that they can compete with anyone, they are one of the fastest teams in the tournament on the break, and in transition, They have speed both on the left and right side.

They have a number nine position that can both post off and hit runs in behind, they central midfielder that is very technical, and a tactical backline that doesn’t hesitate to go forward.

I’m also impressed with the short leading and the short preparation time and how they got the team to play together, to play for each other, tactically, solidly, and as a unit, as well as individual skill, so, we need to have an A-game defensively, to stop their attacking threat, also, we need to move the ball really, really fast because they showed against Canada that they can play very physical if they get close in a duel and they are very good at that one-on-one duel game. so we need to play very fast on the ball as well.”

