2023: Festus Keyamo Reacts After Gov. El-rufai Called Peter Obi A Nollywood Actor.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo has recently uploaded a video on his official Twitter page. In the video, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai had made a statement about Peter Obi’s performance in the upcoming general elections.

El-rufai stated that when talking about elections in Nigeria, all states shouldn’t be equally measured because there are states with high population that can deliver votes larger than two states combined.

He further stated that Peter Obi wasn’t going to win the Presidential elections as he claimed that the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate was only a Nollywood actor and he was going to remain a Nollywood actor in the scenario.

Festus Keyamo while reacting to this said, “Please, ‘obidients’, come and listen to this. No disrespect for all your work, but the demography of Nigeria is much more complex and complicated than your projections. I will give you my full commiserations and encouragement after Feb. 25th. It’s in my draft box waiting for now.”

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettertainment (

)