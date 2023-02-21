This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: February 25th Is The Target Of The Champions Of Vote Buying – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter to say February 25th is the target of the champions of vote buying.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in the country, the outspoken activist, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, after the election, no one will hear the Governors speak about the old naira notes or new naira notes again.

According to Shehu Sani, he said whether the policy was reversed or not, they will not say anything again.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying February 25th was the target of the champions of vote buying in the county.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“After elections, you will not hear the Governors talk about the old notes or new notes again, whether the policy is reversed or not. February 25th is the target of the champions of vote buying.”

