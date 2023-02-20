This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Fashola attacking Keyamo is an indication of serious political tension in APC–Emmanuel Bello

Emmanuel Bello, a well-known political analyst, has spoken out about the recent comments made by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, in which he attacked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo. This comes amid the ongoing dispute between some top leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Muhammadu Buhari administration over the enforcement of the cash swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that a few days ago, Keyamo, the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, blasted Buhari for disobeying the Supreme Court’s judgment directing the federal government to suspend its ban on 500 and 1000 notes across the country. By directing the release of only the old 200 naira notes back into circulation, the President, in Keyamo’s opinion, violated the supreme court. He continued by insisting that those close to Buhari had given him bad counsel.

However, in a different interview on Television Continental (TVC) a few hours ago, Fashola, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), refuted Keyamo’s claim by asserting that Buhari was entirely within his constitutional rights to maintain his position on the country’s ban on the use of old naira notes. He claims that rather than being motivated by the Supreme Court’s decision, the president’s decision to lift the restriction on the 200 naira notes was an effort to lessen the suffering being experienced by Nigerians.

Emmanuel Bello commented on the debate during a newspaper review segment on ARISE TV’s “The Morning Show” on Monday. He asserted that not only was the public disagreement between the two ministers over a government policy the first of its kind in Nigeria’s democratic history, but it also confirmed earlier fears of an implosion within the APC.

“Two ministers in the same cabinet are openly at odds with one another, he said. It’s never happened before. For the first time in Nigeria’s democratic history, we are witnessing this degree of discord among individuals who ought to be on the same page regarding a particular policy, as well as in governance and leadership, but who are not.

We can hear Keyamo, the APC spokesman, supporting Tinubu and the governors, claiming that everyone is wounded by the policy and that the president didn’t carefully consider it. And now it has led to someone like Fashola, who is supposedly a product of the Tinubu camp, coming out to support the President and arguing that the policy was begun in good faith and that the timing is appropriate. This circumstance indicates that the disintegration inside the APC that we all predicted would occur at the outset of this new naira drama has already begun”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#Fashola #attacking #Keyamo #indication #political #tension #APCEmmanuel #Bello2023: Fashola attacking Keyamo is an indication of serious political tension in APC–Emmanuel Bello Publish on 2023-02-20 20:35:12