2023: ‘ Endorse Obi or be ready to accept your fate ‘, Stakeholders tells Tinubu and Atiku

Photo File: Peter Obi

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, a Chieftain of Labour Party had summoned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to quit their political ambition and support that of Mr. Peter Obi CON, their counterpart from the Labour Party.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Atiku (right)

He made this known of recent while condemning Tinubu and Atiku for making counter allegations against each other and also allowing their supporters to spread false information or accusation as regards the Labour Party instead of focusing on the forthcoming 2022 elections.

In summary, Ozigbo said: ” In a civilized setting, the wise thing for Atiku and Tinubu to do would have been to allow Peter Obi to go unopposed by stepping down. But if they insist on continuing, they should be ready to accept their fate at the polls”.

