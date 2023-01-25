NEWS

2023: ‘ Endorse Obi or be ready to accept your fate ‘, Stakeholders tells Tinubu and Atiku

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: ‘ Endorse Obi or be ready to accept your fate ‘, Stakeholders tells Tinubu and Atiku

Photo File: Peter Obi

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, a Chieftain of Labour Party had summoned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to quit their political ambition and support that of Mr. Peter Obi CON, their counterpart from the Labour Party.

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Atiku (right)

He made this known of recent while condemning Tinubu and Atiku for making counter allegations against each other and also allowing their supporters to spread false information or accusation as regards the Labour Party instead of focusing on the forthcoming 2022 elections.

In summary, Ozigbo said: ” In a civilized setting, the wise thing for Atiku and Tinubu to do would have been to allow Peter Obi to go unopposed by stepping down. But if they insist on continuing, they should be ready to accept their fate at the polls”.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds
News )

#Endorse #Obi #ready #accept #fate #Stakeholders #tells #Tinubu #Atiku2023: ‘ Endorse Obi or be ready to accept your fate ‘, Stakeholders tells Tinubu and Atiku Publish on 2023-01-25 10:49:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

A VP Candidate Laughs As A Clown Falls On Stage To Mock A Candidate, Its Height Of Imbecility-Keyamo

6 mins ago

2023 Election Is A Contest Between Nigerians & Parties That Have Arrested Nigeria’s Progress- Oby

6 mins ago

Reactions As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Kashim Shettima Meets Former Governor Ayo Fayose (Photos)

15 mins ago

‘My husband was killed in an assassination; I was poisoned; I went to prison twice’ – Naja’atu

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button