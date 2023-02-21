‘ 2023 Elections would be free and fair, no vote buying ‘- INEC reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again maintained its stand on conducting a free and fair exercise during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was made known by Mr. Mark Osulo, the Head of Voters Education for Rivers State during a roundtable meeting organized in preparation of the elections of recent, stating that the new monetary policy implemented by the Federal government would help eradicate buying of votes.

Osulo said: “ I assure you that the election is going to be free and fair. There would be no money for vote – buying. It is going in conjunction with our plans with stakeholders. We are going to experience an election without vote buying “.

Recall that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of INEC had also stated that the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) amongst other security measures have been put in place by the electoral body for the elections which would hold on Saturday, 25th February and 11th March 2023.

Enadex (

)