2023 Elections: What Osun Election Dispute Has Taught Us – INEC Reveals

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asserts that the Osun State governorship election controversy has taught them to submit accreditation information alongside election results to its IReV, INEC Results Viewing Centres.

Victor Aluko, INEC’s Director for Voter Education, said this while answering questions on Arise Television’s Sunday news program. “The truth is, BVAS did not fail in Osun, irrespective of the legal concerns in Osun. Voter accreditation was the intended purpose of the BVAS.

Aluko stated, “But we have learned our lessons and move on, and one of the lessons we’ve learned is that we must transmit the accreditation information together with the election results to our IReV, INEC Results Viewing Centres.” During the mock accreditation, he added, the Commission was able to try it out.

Importantly, we transmitted the accreditation details together with the results to the IReV portal after creating a new URL in our IReV. We have learned this lesson,” he remarked. Aluko reassured Nigerians that there would be no problems with BVAS during the upcoming general elections, as the Commission had completed all necessary preparations. He urged Nigerians not to be concerned about the forthcoming elections.

