This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: What Nigerians Shouldn’t Do On The Election Day To Avoid Trouble

Most Nigerians would likely come out on Saturday to elect their candidates for the office of president. However, if you are in Nigeria, you are not expected to stay at home to play football or watch movies on the election day. You are expected to head to your polling unit and cast your vote. The government have made provisions for security and there is no need to fear for your life on the election day. It is every Nigerian right to cast a vote on the election day and here are things Nigerians should avoid on election day as it could land them in trouble.

1. Don’t Engage in Vote buying.

You are not expected to engage in vote buying as it punishable under the Nigeria law. Accepting money from agents on the election day to cast a vote for their party is against the law and that is why Buhari has done his part in making sure that the new money policy would curb the corruption. Nigerians should desist from vote buying that is if they truly want to elect the right person for the office of the president.

2. Avoid thuggery activities.

Many Nigerians have engaged themselves in thuggery activities like snatching the ballot box in the past elections. Some where caught and made to face the full weight of law. If you are going to your polling unit, follow the rules of the INEC representatives to avoid falling into trouble with the securities. Thuggery in polling unit is a serious offense, and so be wise.

3. Don’t abuse INEC staffs

Most voters don’t like following or obeying the rules and regulations laid down by INEC staffs. Some of these voters even go to the extent of abusing INEC staffs and this could land you in trouble. The security agents provided by the federal government are permitted to arrest any voter for misconduct and abuse on the INEC official and so you are advise to control yourself during the election process.

4. Fighting or physical violence to disrupt the electoral process.

Every voter must control his or her anger and must not engage in fight with a follow voter. Any physical violence that tends to disrupt electoral process could land the person in trouble as security agents could detain and punish the offender. When you arrive at your polling booth, try maintaining law and order to avoid problems.

Content created and supplied by: valentinoigwe (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #Nigerians #Shouldnt #Election #Day #Avoid #Trouble2023 Elections: What Nigerians Shouldn’t Do On The Election Day To Avoid Trouble Publish on 2023-02-22 14:40:14