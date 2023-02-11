2023 Elections: We Will Do Whatever It Takes In This Game To Serve Our Beloved Country—Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has come out to talk about the development of his party so far in preparation for the forthcoming election.

The former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, while speaking on Friday, February 10, 2023, also gave an account of his political career during an interview with Channels Television, explaining that he has been in politics for over 30 years and has contested for different offices over those years, stating that politics is a game, and he will continue doing it as long as he is alive. He added that he is not afraid of defeat, but he is certain of winning the election.

According to him, “Let me say that politics is our game because I have been in it for the past 30 years.” I have contested elections 18 times, winning 15 and losing 3. So we are used to it; this is our life, and we will continue doing it as long as we are alive. “We will do whatever it takes in this game to serve our beloved country.”

