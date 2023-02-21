2023 Elections: We Have Won Lagos, Irrespective Of Tinubu, Says Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Channels Television reports that speaking on the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, the Vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed downplayed the influence of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos state despite the 7 million eligible voters in the state. His statement read, by God’s grace, we have won Lagos state irrespective of the influence of Tinubu, would they come out and begin to spread those who are voting, he said this during an interview on Channels Television’s programme known as “the 2023 Verdict”.

He however admitted that Kaduna state belongs to APC but it is still a simple win, he said, Kaduna falls under category A in the whole of North West region. When he was asked about the states that he views as uphill, he said Zamfara and Yobe are two good friends. He further claimed that winning the election would not be very hard. He said, we have won the 2023 Presidential election by the special grace of Almighty Allah.

