2023: Elections Under Threat As CBN Yet To Release Money To INEC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with less than a week to the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections has allegedly not released funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for logistics.

This occurs at a time when Nigerians are having trouble getting money because of the country’s severe cash shortage.

The 2023 general elections may be in peril, according to individuals who spoke with the platform on Saturday, according to Daily Independent.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC Chairman’s chief press secretary, had earlier said that INEC has provided the CBN with its request for funding.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the electoral board, also expressed confidence in the CBN on Saturday that it will honor its funding request for the polls.

However, Yakubu pointed out that using actual cash is necessary for the logistics of the general elections in 2023.

The INEC Chairman made this statement in Abuja following a tour of the INEC ad hoc staff training facility and an assessment of the national collation center’s facilities at the International Conference Center (ICC).

“We visited the CBN last week on the subject of cash for payment of some—not all—of the services that we will engage on election day, he said.

The majority of payments for products and services are done electronically. However, there are some essential services that will be compensated in cash, which is why we went to the CBN and it only accounts for a small portion of the budget.

We have received guarantees from the Central Bank that we won’t encounter any obstacles in that regard. Therefore, there are no problems in that regard.

