2023 Elections: Rivers Ex-Chief Of Staff, Okocha Denies Wike Links, Commits To Tinubu

Tony Okocha, a former chief of staff To the Rivers State government and member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, has denied allegations that he is sabotaging the efforts of the All Progressive Congress, APC, executives in the State.

Okocha also refuted rumors that he is still affiliated with the State Social Democratic Party (SDP). The former Chief of Staff of the Rivers State Government and the APC leadership in the state have been at odds.

Okocha is also alleged to be working for Governor Nyesom Wike to further destabilize the state’s largest opposition party. Previously, the APC leadership in the state referred to him as a member of a non-governmental organization who merely supports their presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Okocha had also claimed that Patrick Tonye-Cole, the APC candidate for governor in Rivers State, had refused to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, an allegation that the State APC leadership refuted.

Some members of the PCC, led by Okocha, walked out of a PCC meeting two weeks ago because they disagreed with the former director-general of the Port Authority, Sokonte Davies, who was presiding over the meeting.

But when the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC in Rivers State inspected the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt for the February 15th, 2023 Presidential campaign rally, Okocha said, “I am a member of the All Progressives Congress, a founding member.

I was the Chief of Staff when this party was founded in Rivers State, and if there were two people who knew we were leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC, it was me and Chibuike Amaechi. And I have remained loyal to the party’s standards, rules, and regulations.

