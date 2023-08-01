NEWS

2023 Elections: Reactions After Adichie Said Prof Mahmood Should've Been 2023 Hero But He Wasted It

Renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie has stated that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu had the opportunity of becoming the hero of the 2023 presidential election but he wasted it

The Novel writer made the statement while speaking on the popular ARISE TV program

The 2023 general elections, No doubt, are still being discussed among Nigerians. However, while some have argued that it is the most free, fair and credible election some have insisted that it is the worst election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria

It is important to know that matters relating to the elections are present at many courts scattered across the nation

Chimamanda Adichie, while speaking, said that many Africans watched what happened before the election and they were so inspired and the INEC chairman who should have been the hero of the election, wasted the opportunity

” He had the opportunity of heroism, but he wasted it. He could have become the hero in history and African because many Africans saw what happened before the election” she said

