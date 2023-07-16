2023 Elections Polarized The Country Dangerously, We Are In A Terrible Situation- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has claimed that the 2023 general elections caused a lot of divisions among Nigerians.

He said the elections has left Nigerians in a very terrible situation that has never been experienced before in the country. He said this in an interview as reported by Punch.

The northern elder statesman however called on president Bola Tinubu to do all he can to ensure that the division existing among the people is de-escalated. He said the president has to find a way to ensure that every person irrespective of tribe or religion are included in his government.

He said “the elections have polarized the country very dangerously, we are in a very terrible situation. The last elections polarized the nation more. The elections opened up a Pandora’s box that we’ve never seen in this country. I’m hoping that president Bola Tinubu would be able to bring in bright people who would give him good ideas on how we can de-escalate this. Inclusiveness should be prioritized and the new administration must find a way to make sure all parts of the country have a stake in the government.”

GiftedWritez (

)