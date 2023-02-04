2023 Elections: penalty for improper use of voter card

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Laws regulate all aspects of our lives. The electoral process is no exception. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, the Electoral Act 2010, as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Rules and Regulations constitute the legal framework which regulates our electoral process. Provisions of these deal with the right to associate, vote, form Political Parties etc. Others include registration of voters, Election Day procedures, dispute resolution, etc.

According to inecnigeria.org, breaches or violations of some of these provisions often attract penalties, which on conviction may be a fine, a term of imprisonment, or both. Any conduct, action or inaction which is prohibited by the Constitution or the Electoral Act and a breach of which attracts punishment, is called an electoral offence. Electoral offences may be committed by INEC or Security Officials, Political Parties and their officials, Candidates, Observers, Journalists/Media Houses or the general public.

Improper use of voter card

offence

1. Unlawful giving of a voter’s card to some other person for use at an election other than, an officer appointed to do so.

2. Being in possession of more than one voters cards.

Penalty

A maximum fine of 1,000,000 naira or imprisonment for 12 months or both.

Reference

Section 120 E.A 2010

