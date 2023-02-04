2023 Elections: Penalty for impersonation and under age voting during elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Laws regulate all aspects of our lives. The electoral process is no exception.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, the Electoral Act 2010, as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Rules and Regulations constitute the legal framework which regulates our electoral process. Provisions of these deal with the right to associate, vote, form Political Parties etc. Others include registration of voters, Election Day procedures, dispute resolution, etc.

According to inecnigeria.org, breaches or violations of some of these provisions often attract penalties, which on conviction may be a fine, a term of imprisonment, or both.

Impersonation and voting when not qualified

A person voting or attempting to vote at an election when he/she is not qualified, or inducing a person to vote at an election knowing that such person is not qualified.

Penalty

A maximum fine of 500,000 naira or 12 months imprisonment or both.

Reference

Section 122 E.A 2010

