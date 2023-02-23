2023 Elections: PDP Campaign Council Raises Alarm Over Alleged Kogi Govt-sponsored Militia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Kogi State administration is claimed to have formed a militia organisation in order to intimidate political rivals during the impending general elections in 2023, which has alarmed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

Senator Dino Melaye, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council’s spokesperson and director of public affairs, raised the alarm on Thursday with a succinct statement and a brief video of the militia members training. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take action by looking into the evil plan for election-related violence.

The PDP campaign spokesperson acknowledged that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello had been threatening violence, but added that the PDP would still stand by its votes because it had anticipated the Governor’s evil intent.

“The Kogi State Government is supposedly assembling this militia in preparation for the election. Everyone will remember the murders and other acts of violence that preceded the previous election. The Governor has been seen bragging about violence in a number of films.

To you, security agencies. We PDP members will stand up for our ballots. President Buhari needs to look into this and put a stop to this obscene call for bloodshed. The Governor’s declaration of a two-day holiday is an attempt to hide their sinister schemes. Melaye declared, “We are ahead of this nasty and bloodthirsty character. According to Leadership report.

