2023 Elections: No Cash To Conduct Elections, INEC Speaks

According to VanguardNews, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it doesn’t have money there yet to conduct the 2023 general election.

The alarm raised by the election commissioner comes 10 days after the presidential and national assembly elections. According to Alhaji Yahaya Bello, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, money has yet to be made available to the commission to mobilize ad hoc personnel for the elections.

He stressed that INEC’s ability to conduct the parliamentary elections could be affected by CBN’s new cashless policy. Speaking in Abuja at the north-central stakeholder’s roundtable on the 2023 general election organized by the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Bello noted that the commission needed cash to coordinate security and logistics and that the scarcity of the naira can affect this.

He said it would be difficult for INEC in the FCT and across the country to allocate manpower and materials to the elections unless action was taken to address the cash shortage caused by politics, as cash is required for most services.

However, he said that barring the cash challenge, the commission is prepared for the elections, having received 80 percent of the election materials and trained staff ahead of the February 25 and March 11 elections. He added that the Commission was in talks with CBN to see how the issue could be addressed.

He said, Before election day we will use the service providers.

On Friday night (the day before the election) we have more than 12,000 ad hoc employees at the FCT who we will give money. None of them will receive a check or accept a wire transfer.

I’m talking FCT (12,000) which requires around N5,000 (each) cash on Friday night. Those who transport our men, materials, and security forces to the polling stations will also need cash to do so.

Neither will you take a security guard to a polling station from dawn to dusk without giving him money to eat and I don’t think you expect him to go to the POS to withdraw the N1,000 you’re going to give him.

This directive does not only concern INEC FCT in particular. It will affect the entire Commission nationwide.

Thus, the chairman of the commission, Prof.Mahmood Yakubu, met with the CBN governor, they also consulted and informed the National Council of States and the Presidency.

This is an issue that is being addressed at the highest level because it affects the whole election in general. First of all, we are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing negotiations and discussions. So we know exactly what’s going on. Earlier, CTA executive director Faith Nwadishi said the center, an accredited election observation group, would deploy 2,000 observers across the country to cover the 774 local government areas during the 2023 general election.

Vanguard reminds us that Nigerians are struggling with the shortage of naira banknotes following the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Johnwilbow (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-15 09:30:19