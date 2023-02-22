2023 Elections: NCEF Urges Nigerians To Think New, As The Group Led By T.Y. Danjuma Endorses Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), headed by a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, has backed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi to win this weekend’s presidential election. The group endorsed Peter Obi as their preferred candidate.

According to Tribune, NCEF advised voters to elect candidates based on capacity, ability, integrity and good health. It stated that a country that is sick requires the services of hearty leaders. This is contained in a statement titled bared “Resolutions towards 2023 elections: Think new”, signed by its chairman Dr. Samuel Gani and Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel.

NCEF said the citizens need to think new, inorder for our democracy to survive, and for corruption, incompetence, lawlessness and impunity to be eradicated.

“Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties,” it stated.

They also commended the Federal Government for taking necessary steps to curb vote buying. It stated that the new policy has brought lot of sufferings, but acknowledged the long-time benefits of the policy.

