2023 Elections: It Is Peter Obi And Kwankwaso I Am Bothered About, Not Atiku – APC Chieftain, Osita Okechukwu

A member of the All Progressives Congress, Osita Okechukwu, while talking on Arise Television News on Monday, 20th of February 2023, has pointed that he is only worried about the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), ahead of the elections.

Photo: Osita Okechukwu.

According to Osita, the People’s Democratic Party and its flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are the least of his worries in the forthcoming election and the reason for this is because people already know who he is and the agenda the PDP is pushing.

He alleged that the PDP is hungry to get back to power and that they have nothing new to offer to the people.

In his words, he said: “PDP has nothing new to offer. What they are doing is a hunger to come back to power. So they have nothing new. Will his excellency Atiku Abubakar turn a new leaf from how he sold what he sold?”

“So Nigerians know PDP and APC, and nobody can distinguish us; it is the same coin. Unless they are talking of the new ones like the ‘Kwankwasiyya’ and ‘Obedients’ – they are the ones I am bothered about; I am not bothered about PDP.”

