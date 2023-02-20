This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: It Is An Opportunity To Reset, Reboot Nigeria On Saturday- Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that the Saturday, 25th February presidential election is an opportunity to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications.

According to punchng.com, Obi stated this during a zoom meeting where he said that Nigeria does not lack the required human capital needed for good leadership, but only bedeviled by the impunity of a few individuals who have mastered the dubious act of state capture.

He was addressing his supporters and noted that the issues of national interest must be considered urgently, the process would start in earnest on 25th February.

Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time which is seven days away. Our diversity is our strength. We need to to reset SD reboot Nigeria in all ramifications- leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economics and political freedom, he said.

The former governor of Anambra said he has come out for the millions of women who are afraid of tomorrow and what it holds for them and their children. He has also come put for the poor who want an answer if it is a sin to be a Nigerian. He and his running mate, Baba Ahmed Datti have come for them.

Obi said he will restructure, re-equip and re-orient the Nigeria Police. There will be three level (federal, state and community) policing. The police population will be increased, provide properly manned, equipped and technologically-driven security system.

The changes will cut across all areas, patriotism and national pride will be restored, he said.

