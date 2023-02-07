This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: INEC Working With Parks Managers, Not MC Oluomo – Lagos REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State has stated that it is working with park managers in the state to ensure smooth logistics during the 2023 general election, rather than with Musiliu Akinsanya, the former chairman of the defunct National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos.

The commission was responding to a letter reportedly addressed to them by the former NURTW leader. According to the Nigerian Tribune, MC Oluomo sought in the letter from the Lagos INEC the responsibility of distributing electoral materials across the state on election day.

In response to the letter, the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, stated that the commission was more concerned with issues of vehicle park administration in the state in order to carry out its election duties effectively, rather than MC Oluomo.

Agbaje stated this at a meeting with representatives of security agencies, including the military, held on Tuesday at the Commission’s secretariat in Lagos under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, that INEC would not work with the defunct NURTW and RTEAN, citing a violation of the law.

“On the subject of MC Oluomo, the commission is not concerned with Oluomo,” he stated. We are concerned about the governance of motor parks in Lagos. “That leaves Lagos State Park and Garages, as well as the National Association of Road Transport Owners.” The REC stated that INEC in Lagos was already collaborating with NARTO, adding that NARTO “is unable to meet the commission’s 40% demands for this election.”

He stated that this is why the commission was engaging the state’s Parks and Garages Management system. “We’re not dealing with MC Oluomo; we’re dealing with park managers,” Agbaje explained. They are individuals who own automobiles that will be used in the elections.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #INEC #Working #Parks #Managers #Oluomo #Lagos #REC2023 Elections: INEC Working With Parks Managers, Not MC Oluomo – Lagos REC Publish on 2023-02-07 18:57:37