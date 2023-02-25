This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: INEC Bemoans Attacks, Says Snatched BVAS Machines Replaced

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday condemned reports of attacks at several polling stations across the country as the certification and voting of presidential and parliamentary elections continues. According to Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, some bimodal voter certification systems (#440; BVAS; #41;) have been hijacked. Responding to questions at a press conference in Abuja, Yakub said part of the nationwide delay was due to the delayed opening of polling stations due to the constant unrest in the country.

Security threats in ongoing exercises mirror incidents in which classified and unclassified materials were stolen during previous general elections. “We were unable to immediately dispatch to Arawa, in the city of Siloro, Niger. “Bandits, not necessarily INEC officials, launched attacks in the area,” he said.

Therefore, on the advice of security officials, we hesitated for a while. However, we are pleased that we have deployed to Arawa. “As we speak, the vote is underway there.” The INEC chairman added that a similar incident was recorded in the He Oshimili local government area of Delta province, where thugs reportedly attacked a voting unit and lost two of his BVAS machines.

“But then again, we decided the election needed to go on, so we replaced his stolen BVAS machine, increased security, and were able to continue voting at this location.”

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #INEC #Bemoans #Attacks #Snatched #BVAS #Machines #Replaced2023 Elections: INEC Bemoans Attacks, Says Snatched BVAS Machines Replaced Publish on 2023-02-25 15:23:10