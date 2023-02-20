2023 Elections: Imumolen takes campaigns to Edo, Delta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Accord party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen is determined to see that he covers enough ground in his tour of the country to galvanise support for his presidential bid by visiting two states in the region of his origin this week.

The country’s youngest presidential candidate who hails from Edo State in the South South geopolitical zone of the country is expected in Benin City and Warri early this week as he enters the last leg of his campaigns for the nation’s highest political office.

The indefatigable academic and business man, in the last few weeks, has demonstrated boundless energy in the manner he has traversed the length and breadth of the country, selling his manifesto and winning thousands of converts who believe in his gospel of emancipation and complete paradigm shift from the old order of inept, uninspiring leadership to one of purposefulness and messianic commitment.

Since December 2022, his campaign train has looked unstoppable, visiting Lagos twice, Oyo, Abuja, Jos and several other cities.

His lieutenants and Accord party coordinators have not been left out in the task of mobilising and galvanising support for his presidential bid, as they record huge mileage of acceptance in all the places they go.

And this has, in no small way, helped in brightening his chances of upsetting the odds as he tests his popularity against his other opponents in the upcoming polls.

Imumolen has, no doubt, in recent times been enjoying a massive boost in his ratings as a worthy presidential candidate really ready to challenge the old order.

The philanthropist who is reputed to possess two Ph.D degrees in separate disciplines will open the first phase of his tour of cities in the now defunct Bendel State in Warri, the commercial city of Delta State, on Monday February 20, 2023.

A mammoth crowd is expected to witness him and his top party chiefs unveil his manifesto detailing his visions and plans for Nigeria should he become the country’s president at the Jubilee Retreat and Conference Centre located at the popular Enerhen Road, Warri.

He will then be expected to hit Benin City the following day, Tuesday February 21, 2023 to repeat a similar rally at the Andyjen Golden Hotel and Suites located at No 226, Benin-Auchi Road.

As usual, he will touch on issues affecting the growth and development of the country and profer pragmatic ways to solve them.

