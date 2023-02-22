This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: I Will Only Take Instructions From INEC – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Wednesday that he would take election instructions from the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in 2023.

This was said by President Buhari during a conversation with INEC chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the upcoming elections.

According to Buhari, Yakubu instigated the unplanned meeting, stressing that it was all part of the measures to ensure that the elections were conducted successfully.

The president also alluded to the meeting while justifying his tardiness to the commissioning and delivery of security equipment worth over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force.

“INEC has given me a suspension. Buhari told his guests, “Next Saturday is a great day for us, and I’ve been instructed by INEC to ensure that there are no excuses for a good election.”

Wednesday’s 11 a.m. meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief Air Staff Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, and Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, among others.

Others include Usman Baba, Inspector-General of Police, and Yusuf Bichi and Ahmed Abubakar, Directors-General of the State Security Service and National Intelligence Agency, respectively.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

