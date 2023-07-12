NEWS

“2023 elections have done one thing that I had hoped would happen in Nigerian politics” – Gbadomosi

In a surprising statement made on his official Twitter handle, political commentator Babatunde Gbadomosi expressed his admiration for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, highlighting a positive development he had long hoped for in Nigerian politics. Gbadomosi claimed that the most talented, positive, thoughtful, kind, and ambitious young Nigerians can be found within the newly formed and colossal “Obidient” movement.

According to Gbadomosi, this movement has demonstrated remarkable political acumen, agility, and resourcefulness during the election campaigns, skillfully maneuvering around obstacles placed by the corrupt old guard. The commentator believes that their generation’s dominance in global music is not a mere coincidence but a testament to their abilities and potential in various fields.

Encouraging others to join the Labour Party, Gbadomosi expressed his anticipation for what these young Nigerians could achieve in just four years of leading the country. He has full confidence in their ability to perform miracles effortlessly and transform Nigeria into a better nation. However, Gbadomosi also emphasized the need for focus, urging the young leaders to prove their mettle not only in politics but also in effectively running the country.

