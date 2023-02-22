2023 Elections: First Time A Ruling Party Would Win By 70 Percent In The FCT – APC PCC Boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), have expressed confidence that it’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would defeat other candidates in the forthcoming elections. It boasted that it’s candidate would win the Federal Capital Territory with a huge margin, something that no ruling party has been able to achieve in years.

According to Leadership news, the APC campaign council stated this during a pre-election roundtable organized by the Civil Society Directorate.

One Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, who represented Senator Hassan, said it is certain that the former Lagos State governor is the next president of Nigeria. He said he had come to that conclusion based on the briefings he had with different organizations.

Another group stated that the market women have given them assurance of 10 million votes. Also the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, stated that they would deliver 3.5 million votes for Tinubu.

“We are certain that never in the history that the FCT has been won by a ruling party. This time, with the level of work we have done, I can assure you that the APC will win the FCT. The votes we need to deliver the FCT is already on the table,” a group stated.

