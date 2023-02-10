2023 Elections: Ex-NERC Boss Chides INEC Against Working With MC Oluomo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

MC Oluomo

Ex-NERC boss has chid the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against endorsing any platform under the control of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council’s chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo to distribute voting materials during 2023 Elections

The renowned scholar and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi made this known at a press conference in Abuja according to PUNCH.

Amadi insisted that INEC need not be told that any association with any platform under Mc Oluomo is a big risk.

He insisted that INEC needs to maintain its credibility and should be willing to go the extra mile not to jeopardize it.

Amadi stated that any dealing with MC Oluomo’s controlled platform is a complete negation of objectivity and neutrality

He went on to advise INEC to disengage Oluomo’s road transport union from distributing materials in Lagos State because the Oluomo has openly endorsed and campaigned for Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

What are your thoughts?

Aliceey001 (

)