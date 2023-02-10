NEWS

2023 Elections: Ex-NERC Boss Chides INEC Against Working With MC Oluomo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

MC Oluomo

Ex-NERC boss has chid the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against endorsing any platform under the control of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council’s chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo to distribute voting materials during 2023 Elections

The renowned scholar and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi made this known at a press conference in Abuja according to PUNCH.

Amadi insisted that INEC need not be told that any association with any platform under Mc Oluomo is a big risk.

He insisted that INEC needs to maintain its credibility and should be willing to go the extra mile not to jeopardize it.

Amadi stated that any dealing with MC Oluomo’s controlled platform is a complete negation of objectivity and neutrality

He went on to advise INEC to disengage Oluomo’s road transport union from distributing materials in Lagos State because the Oluomo has openly endorsed and campaigned for Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

What are your thoughts?

Aliceey001 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

1 min ago

Over 90% Of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Social Media Or Twitter – Kwankwaso

9 mins ago

“They Attacked Us But They Can’t Stop Us “—Supporters Report Attack On Their Way To Obi’s Rally

14 mins ago

Lagos: Reactions As Obidients Offers To Help Man Whose Car Was Destroyed By Thugs During The Rally

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button