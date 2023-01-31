This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: EU To Deploy 100 Election Observers

The European Union Election Observation Mission has announced that 100 observers would be sent for the 2023 elections.

At the official opening of the EU EOM to Nigeria 2023 on Monday in Abuja, Chief Observer Barry Andrews of the EU EOM made this statement.

According to Andrews, the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the EU to deploy the EU EOM, and on January 11, 2023, a core team of 11 experts with knowledge of different election-related topics arrived to start working.

The mission is being led for the first time in Nigeria by an Election Technology Analyst who will be assessing the use of technologies, notably the verification of voters and the transmission of results, he continued, adding that this is the fourth EU EOM to visit Nigeria since 1999.

Along with 11 other individuals who have been here since January 11 making up our team are the Chief Observer and Deputy Chief Observer. We have mainstream analysts, social media analysts, media specialists, and analysts who focus on politics and elections.

“40 long-term observers were dispatched on January 29 in 20 teams of two to cover the 36 states around the country. To help us complete the task we are now working on, we will rely on their observations, input from the data they were able to obtain, and discussions with stakeholders.

We are aware of all the peculiarities that each electoral environment has that have an impact on the nation. There are problems with the new technology, full implementation of the Electoral Act, and INEC’s operations. We’ll be looking at how the Electoral Act has been put into practice, all the changes that have occurred, and the specific issues that Nigeria has.

“Short-term observers recruited locally will also be deployed in the election’s immediate procedures. We should applaud the cooperation of the existing EU delegations as well as the short-term observers from Canada, Norway, and Switzerland. On the day of the election, there would be 100 observers present. The 100 observers will be present on February 25 and March 11. They will observe the voting, counting, and tabulation procedures.

Andrews stated that based on the data and observations from the long-term observers, a preliminary statement will be made public two days following the general election.

He said, “The EU EOM will submit a preliminary statement two days after each election day and will remain in Nigeria until the full electoral process, including complaints and appeals processes and any potential second round of the presidential election,” is completed.

