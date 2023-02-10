This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: BVAS Information You Should Know

Nigerians have been yearning for more transparent, free, fair and trustworthy elections since the return of democracy in 1999.

Since the era of manual processes, INEC has continued to introduce technological interventions to improve elections. These interventions are not without challenges and time has yielded more advanced solutions.

As the country approaches the 2023 general election, a more technologically advanced intervention called the Bidirectional Voter Recognition System (BVAS) has been introduced and tested. This article sheds some light on what you need to know about this technology and how it works.

Technological Developments In The Electoral Process In Nigeria

In 1999, voter registration and voting and results were retrieved and transmitted manually. In 2016, voter registration, recognition and transmission of results has been digitized, from the Electronic Voter Register (EVR) to the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), to the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and more recently to intersex voters identification system (BVAS).

The need to make elections in Nigeria more trustworthy and transparent prompted INEC to introduce BVAS. Although the technology has been around for a while, it was first tested in the by-election for the Isoko South constituency in Delta State on September 10, 2021.

It was then deployed for the Anambra State gubernatorial election on November 6, 2021, and reused for the Ekiti and Osun State gubernatorial elections.

Despite concerns about BVAS, especially from politicians, INEC has made it clear that it will not return to using BVAS in the 2023 general election.

How does BVAS work?

Bidirectional Voter Recognition System is an electronic device created to read the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and verify the voter’s carry of the card using fingerprint and facial recognition.

Displays information about the polling station, the total number of registered voters, and the total number of recognized voters. In addition to the aforementioned functionality, BVAS will also be used to send a snapshot of the results table at polling stations to the INEC portal in real time for display to the public, provided they are logged into the portal.

One of the challenges encountered during the electoral process is the anomaly between Voting Units (UPs) and Results Collection Centres. Results are sometimes forwarded, modified, or even corrupted. This led INEC to consider using BVAS technology to transmit results directly from the PUs.This system reduces human error and delays in compiling results. It also improves the accuracy, transparency and reliability of the results collection process.

Source; Nigerian info Radio Station.

Content created and supplied by: Justusben (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #BVAS #Information2023 Elections: BVAS Information You Should Know Publish on 2023-02-10 23:51:12