2023 Elections: Buhari Urges Candidates To Accept Outcome, Respect Voters’ Choices

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on candidates of political parties in the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria to accept the results of the polls. The president urged the candidates to respect the choices of the electorates and reminded the political class and their supporters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only body empowered by law to announce the election results. He made this call while witnessing the signing of the Second Peace Accord for the 2023 Presidential elections at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

President Buhari stressed that Nigerians should maintain peace, unity, and safety, adding that any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes. He noted that the legal system should be trusted, and all grievances, personal or institutional, should be channelled to the relevant courts. The president further warned that there should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results.

The president acknowledged that concerns had been raised about the conduct of the 2023 general elections and the outcomes they may throw up. However, he assured Nigerians that his administration would do everything possible to deliver a free and fair election. President Buhari assured INEC, security agencies, and all relevant institutions saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections of his administration’s continuous support. He also called on them to be firm and courageous, abiding by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections.

President Buhari thanked the Chairman and members of the National Peace Committee, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for their commitment and sacrifices towards supporting peaceful elections in Nigeria. He also recalled that in September 2022, the Chairman had respectfully asked him to deliver a goodwill message in support of issue-based and peaceful campaigns and political rallies devoid of insults and personal attacks.

The upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria will be a significant determinant of the country’s democratic journey. It is essential that all stakeholders involved in the election process conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace and unity in Nigeria. The call by President Buhari for candidates to accept the election results and respect the choices of the electorates is a step in the right direction towards peaceful and credible polls in Nigeria.

