NEWS

2023 Elections: Atiku Speaks On His Chances, Said Nigerians Need A Change Since The APC Has Failed

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: Atiku Speaks On His Chances, Said Nigerians Need A Change Since The APC Has Failed

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled for the 25th of February, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been talking to journalists and analysts.

In an interview with BBC Hausa correspondent and monitored by Premium Times, the PDP flag bearer highlighted the failure of the present administration as his major motivation for success in the forthcoming presidential pool.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Credit: Google)

Nigerians will head to the pools from the 25th of February in order to elect new set of leaders that would hopefully handle the nation’s affairs for the next four years. On the aforementioned date, a new president will be voted into power while new federal lawmakers i.e. Senators and members of the House of Representatives would also be voted in.

However, the 2023 general elections have been tagged the most crucial in the political history of Nigeria. This is largely due to the poor performance of the present administration of General Muhammadu buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC). From increasing debt profile to excessive brain drain, Nigerians evidently have had enough and thus could not wait to see the termination point of the APC’s administration.

Having contested in previous elections and lost, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar views his chances this time as much brighter than before. So when he was quizzed on his major motivation for the post, he succinctly pointed at the failure of the APC in the last 8 years and the dire desire for a change.

Question: What makes you think you will win?

Atiku: What motivates me is that the APC administration has failed to deliver and everyone knows that. People need change.

It should be recalled that the APC’s administration made several promises ranging from a drastic reduction of the Dollar-Naira exchange rate to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Unfortunately, a Dollar now exchanges for over N750.00 while Nigeria is seen as “the poverty capital” in international circles. The country has suffered several ridicules and insults from the menace of insecurity and extreme hardships, to mention a few.

Alhaji Abubakar used the medium to further discuss his agenda with the foreign news agency and promised to effectively utilize his expertise in the public sector and politics to deliver excellent leadership with a view to steering Nigeria’s ship to the promised land.

Content created and supplied by: OlukayodeDamien (via 50minds
News )

#Elections #Atiku #Speaks #Chances #Nigerians #Change #APC #Failed2023 Elections: Atiku Speaks On His Chances, Said Nigerians Need A Change Since The APC Has Failed Publish on 2023-02-01 23:38:13



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Wonder Why Tinubu Waited This Long To Say What We Have Been Saying On The Economy- Oby Ezekwesili

7 mins ago

2023: Only an insane person will vote APC – Katsina PDP

15 mins ago

I Need My Life Back, I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

22 mins ago

We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th -Niyi Owolade

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button