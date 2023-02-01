This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Elections: Atiku Speaks On His Chances, Said Nigerians Need A Change Since The APC Has Failed

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled for the 25th of February, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been talking to journalists and analysts.

In an interview with BBC Hausa correspondent and monitored by Premium Times, the PDP flag bearer highlighted the failure of the present administration as his major motivation for success in the forthcoming presidential pool.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Credit: Google)

Nigerians will head to the pools from the 25th of February in order to elect new set of leaders that would hopefully handle the nation’s affairs for the next four years. On the aforementioned date, a new president will be voted into power while new federal lawmakers i.e. Senators and members of the House of Representatives would also be voted in.

However, the 2023 general elections have been tagged the most crucial in the political history of Nigeria. This is largely due to the poor performance of the present administration of General Muhammadu buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC). From increasing debt profile to excessive brain drain, Nigerians evidently have had enough and thus could not wait to see the termination point of the APC’s administration.

Having contested in previous elections and lost, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar views his chances this time as much brighter than before. So when he was quizzed on his major motivation for the post, he succinctly pointed at the failure of the APC in the last 8 years and the dire desire for a change.

Question: What makes you think you will win?

Atiku: What motivates me is that the APC administration has failed to deliver and everyone knows that. People need change.

It should be recalled that the APC’s administration made several promises ranging from a drastic reduction of the Dollar-Naira exchange rate to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Unfortunately, a Dollar now exchanges for over N750.00 while Nigeria is seen as “the poverty capital” in international circles. The country has suffered several ridicules and insults from the menace of insecurity and extreme hardships, to mention a few.

Alhaji Abubakar used the medium to further discuss his agenda with the foreign news agency and promised to effectively utilize his expertise in the public sector and politics to deliver excellent leadership with a view to steering Nigeria’s ship to the promised land.

Content created and supplied by: OlukayodeDamien (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #Atiku #Speaks #Chances #Nigerians #Change #APC #Failed2023 Elections: Atiku Speaks On His Chances, Said Nigerians Need A Change Since The APC Has Failed Publish on 2023-02-01 23:38:13