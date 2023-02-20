NEWS

2023 Election:Primate Ayodele reveals what will happen if Obi loses the 2023 election

Elijah Ayodele, senior pastor and general overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that there will be a crisis if Peter Obi of the Labour Party loses. However, less than six days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president who will steer the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Peter Gregory Obi is one of the front-runners for the upcoming presidential election on February 25th and is widely predicted to win. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Asiwaju Tinubu, a candidate for the All Progressive Congress, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a candidate for the New Nigeria People, are other front-runners.

The man of God said that if the former governor of Anambra state loses, there will be a crisis in his most recent prophecy, which was published on his Facebook page yesterday. Asiwaju Tinubu, he added, is also affected.

“There Be Crisis If Tinubu Loses This Election, There Will Be Crisis If Peter Obi Loses This Election,” The God-man said.

