2023 election: withdraw now while you still can to avoid humiliating defeat, Atiku advises Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has asked Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, to follow the road of honor and retire from the 2023 election in order to prevent inevitable defeats. This recommendation was made by the Atiku Abubakar-led People’s Demo Party campaign in a statement released by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja. It expressed happiness at what it characterized as Asiwaju’s official admission of Atiku Abubakar’s electoral dominance over him.

The PDP campaign advised Asiwaju Tinubu to discreetly resign from the race in order to prevent a humiliating loss, saying that it had “formally succumbed to the political superiority of Atiku Abubakar ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.” Ologbondiyan pointed out that, by its own admission, the Tinubu Campaign has acknowledged, in response to the findings of a recent Nextier Poll, that Atiku has widespread support across the country. “The Atiku/Okowa Campaign invites Nigerians to note the admission by the Tinubu Campaign, while responding to the recent Nextier Polls, that Senator Atiku Abubakar is well-grounded, more popular than him, and poised for victory in most states of the South East, South-South, South West, North East, and other parts of the country,” he said.

While we categorically reject and do not acknowledge the aforementioned Nextier Polls because they are unsupported, baseless, and irrational, our campaign does acknowledge Tinubu’s submission in its response to Nextier that Adamawa (and by extension the North East) is a stronghold of the PDP Presidential Candidate and described any speculation to the contrary as “ridiculous.” “In addition, our Campaign recognizes the Tinubu Campaign’s admission that the South-South States of Delta, the home State of the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Akwa-Ibom, the home State of the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Bayelsa, Edo, and Rivers States are impregnable strongholds of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, and we declare any poll to the contrary as satirical.

Additionally, Atiku Abubakar enjoys unwavering support in the South East States of Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, and Ebonyi, which continue to be PDP strongholds. In states of the North West, such as Katsina, where the APC structure has collapsed into the PDP, as well as Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kebbi, where APC members are daily migrating in their millions to the PDP due to Atiku Abubakar’s overwhelming popularity, it is also evident that Atiku Abubakar is more grounded and well-liked than Tinubu. He added, “In the same vein, the PDP Presidential Candidate is enjoying overwhelming popularity in Benue, the home State of the PDP National Chairman; Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT where Nigerians have demonstrated their preference for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP as evidenced by the growing support base as well as the victory of the PDP in recent subnational elections.

“Our Campaign also notes that the Tinubu Campaign could not claim the South West, ostensibly given the fact that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are more popular than Tinubu in South West State of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun as well as Lagos State where APC Presidential Candidate’s popularity has fatally dipped following the shocking revelations of corrupt looting of the resources and assets of the State,” the campaign continued.

The PDP campaign spokeswoman went on to say that it is impossible for Nigerians to choose a president who has been convicted of drug trafficking. This is especially true now that it has recently come to light that the APC and the Tinubu Presidential Campaign are responsible for the severe cash shortage that has caused so much suffering and misery for Nigerians. Added Ologbondiyan.

