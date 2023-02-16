This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 election: Wike is officially working for Tinubu and part of the APC – PDP campaign council

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has been charged with formally joining the All Progressives Congress in the state, according to the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign in the state.

The Bola Tinubu visit to the Government House on Wednesday, following the APC flag bearer’s campaign rally in the state, according to the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State, put an end to Nigerians’ rumors and Governor Wike’s denials of his current political stance.

Leloonu Nwibubasa, a spokesperson for the Atiku campaign council in the state, claimed that the current circumstance has validated the state PCC’s steadfast stance that Governor Wike is engaging in anti-party activities and has criminalized the PDP’s mandate, despite providing him with the platform on which he was elected governor.

Nwibubasa argued that Governor Wike has lost all integrity and credibility as a result of his earlier statements opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and his sudden support for Tinubu notwithstanding his condemnation of the latter.

“It is highly symbolic that the All Progressives Congress’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the APC’s governors were received in the Rivers State Executive Council Chambers, in full view of the Rivers State Executive Council, putting an end to any rumors that Governor Wike intended to transfer the PDP-owned and -established seat of power in Rivers State to the APC.

“Of course, throughout the months, Governor Wike has been engaging in a hypocritical denial of his political position, has continued to sow discontent inside the People’s Democratic Party, and has fought a protracted battle of his own self-interest against the party’s leadership.

However, it is now obvious that Governor Wike’s actions have always been motivated by his own interests rather than those of the South South or the country.

According to rumors, Governor Wike is backing APC presidential candidate Tinubu over Atiku Abubakar, who represents his own party.

Wike and the other members of the G5 group of governors—Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Samuel Ortom (Benue)—have declined to back the PDP’s presidential nominee, arguing that key party posts shouldn’t be filled by residents of the same geographic area.

Since the party chairman cannot be from the same region as the party’s candidate, Governor Wike and his team have called for Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, to resign. However, the party leader has refused to follow the G5 Governors’ lead.

But according to rumors, Wike has set up camp with Tinubu because he wants to have a smooth transition into the political world after his term ends on May 29, 2023.

