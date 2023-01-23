This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Why I dumped Tinubu for Peter Obi—APC chieftain Hon. Richard Ngene reveals as he defects to Labour Party

One of the notable chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Hon. Richard Ngene has poured out his heart to the public why he can no longer work for the victory of Tinubu/Shettima presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential election. Mr. Ngene who spoke with newsmen stressed that he had purportedly reviewed some hidden ideologies behind their combination and found out it does not speak well for the multiethnic disparity of Nigerian citizens.

The political echelon futher asserted that he was one of those who found Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, which he said was one of the alliances that formed APC then. Still on his stand point, Ngene said during the 2015 general elections, it was Tinubu who supposed to deputize President Mohammad buhari, but Muslim–Muslim issue prevented him and Pastor Yemi Osinbajo was chose.

“For Tinubu to have resorted in the preference of Kashim Shettima a Same faith like him speaks more dangerously than intended in the present situation of the country and the people entirely.” Even in the military era, Ngene said that’s why, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo (a southerner) served as deputy to the late former military leader, Murtala Mohammed (a northerner).

He added that it’s the same reason Tunde Idiagbon (a southerner) served as deputy to President Muhammadu buhari (a northerner) when he served as the military head, it will not play any justice and equity as a well thinking Nigerian for me to continue with my support for them, he had noted.

Content created and supplied by: FlashUpdate2 (via 50minds

News )

