2023 Election: Why Arewa Is Dialoguing With Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

With the highly-anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria just around the corner, the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has recently come forward to explain the reasoning behind leading political groups in the Arewa Region’s decision to enter into dialogue with the prominent Southeast sociocultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo.i

In an interview with Channels TV, a representative from the NEF stated that the ongoing religious and ethnic divisions in the country are becoming increasingly severe and could have disastrous consequences if left unaddressed during the upcoming elections.

The NEF representative also noted that by engaging in dialogue with Ohaneze, the northern region is working towards mending relationships with the Southeast in preparation for the 2023 presidential elections.

“I assure you, the majority of the population do not desire a president chosen solely on the basis of their ethnicity or religion. They want a leader who will address the issues plaguing the nation and whom they trust to bring about change. Unfortunately, we are currently regressing and this is a dangerous path to be on. Endorsements based on faith and ethnicity are detrimental to progress and are only pushing us further back in time to a period before the military era. We have destroyed many relationships that should never have been broken in the first place.”

“Currently, the northern region is initiating a conversation with the southeast. At this point, I can confirm that there are ongoing discussions between northern groups and Ohaneze Ndigbo, and it is uncertain where it will lead. However, it is positive that we have begun this dialogue. The foundation of this conversation is to repair and establish connections. While some of it is politically motivated, we are also considering the future of our country. The ramifications of the upcoming elections are significant, it’s not just about choosing a leader, it’s about determining the direction of Nigeria as a whole.”

