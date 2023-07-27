2023 Election: We Must Emancipate Nigeria From The Hands Of The Captors- LP Chieftain

The labour party presidential campaign spokesperson, Yinusa Tanko has stated that they must emancipate Nigeria from the hands of the captors

This statement was made during his recent interview on a radio station.

His statement was made while he was responding to questions concerning the 2023 presidential election and some of the current situations in the country

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi is currently at the presidential election Petition court at the court of appeal, challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the just concluded presidential election

The matter has been ongoing for a while and it’s still in progress

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson, while speaking on a radio station, Nigeria Info, about some of the current issues bedeviling the nation presently, said that they must emancipate the country from the hands Of the captors

