2023 Election Was A Charade Where Nigerian People Were Again Taken For A Ride—Omoyele Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, berates the just-concluded general election with the indication that it was just a charade.

There have been many reactions from people around the world about the 2023 election, especially the presidential election that produced the president elect, Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner.

Recently, Omoyele Sowore, while discussing the election and the activities of the president-elect since his assumption into office, indicated that Nigeria needed a total clinical change, as he claimed that the 2023 elections were just an untrue situation where Nigerians were again taken for a ride.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress made his statement as he asked other people’s views on the activities of President Tinubu in recent times.

He tweeted, “Nigeria needs a clinical revolution. What are your views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last four to eight weeks? I have made it clear that the 2023 elections were a charade. One in which the Nigerian people are once again taken for a ride”.

What is your opinion about the performance and activities of the president-elect since his assumption of office?

Gist247 (

)