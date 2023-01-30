This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 election: Vote me for better security – Atiku begs in Zamfara

If elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Peoples’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential nominee has pledged to eradicate terrorism. While addressing the people of Zamfara State, Atiku made the commitment.

If elected, he promised to “reposition Zamfara State in terms of its security network, agriculture, and strong mineral resources.”

In the same sentence, he criticized the political leadership of the APC, the state’s incumbent administration, claiming that it had not done enough to improve the nation’s economy and security conditions.

Atiku stated, “I am shocked that the APC is still running for office despite its failure to unite Nigeria.”

He asserts that if he wins the election on February 25, insecurity in Zamfara State will be history, and he emphasizes that he has no desire to sow discord in the political system.

He urged the citizens of Zamfara State to vote for him in order to observe the differences. “Nigeria is one undivided entity, and nobody has the power to split what God has joined together,” he said.

Atiku reminded the public that they now have the constitutional right to vote for the leaders they like, adding that he was aware of the socioeconomic difficulties Nigerians were currently experiencing as a result of the nation’s poor leadership.

