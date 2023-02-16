This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: Vote Candidates Of Your Choice Without Fear – Buhari Tells Nigerians

As the 2023 general election approaches, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to exercise their right to vote without fear. He emphasized that every citizen should be able to vote for their preferred candidate, as the government will ensure the safety and security of electorates during the electoral process.

In his nationwide broadcast, President Buhari called on Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully and to eschew violence or actions that could disrupt the electoral processes. He affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring a successful and peaceful election, and that every vote will count.

The President’s statement is a timely reminder to all Nigerians that voting is an essential civic duty and a fundamental right that should be exercised without fear or intimidation. It is also a clarion call to political leaders, parties, and supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace, unity, and the democratic ideals of the country.

As the country prepares for the elections, it is imperative for all stakeholders to work together to create an enabling environment for a credible, free, and fair electoral process. The government, security agencies, political parties, and civil society organizations all have crucial roles to play in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a transparent, peaceful, and democratic manner.

One of the critical factors in ensuring the success of the election is security. The government must provide adequate security measures to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens, particularly during the electoral process. It is essential to prevent any form of violence or intimidation that could dissuade people from exercising their franchise or undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Another crucial factor is the need for all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the electoral laws and regulations. Political parties and candidates must conduct themselves within the bounds of the law and avoid any acts that could lead to electoral malpractices or violence. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure that the electoral process is transparent and free from any form of irregularities, and that the votes of the people are accurately counted and reflected in the final results.

Civil society organizations and the media also have a vital role to play in ensuring that the election is transparent and credible. They must provide effective oversight and monitor the electoral process, report any irregularities, and ensure that the voices of citizens are heard and reflected in the final outcome.

Content created and supplied by: Amazing_entity

News )

