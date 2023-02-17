2023 Election: Video Shows Moment Samuel Ortom Says He Supports Peter Obi Presidency

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom boldly declared in a video that he supports Peter Gregory Obi for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The video is currently making the rounds online.

On Thursday, Peter obi and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, his running mate, visited the state to meet with businesspeople and workers to further clarify their ideas. The former governor of Anambra state’s passion for the governor of Benue state, who was also present at the celebration, has never been secret.

Samuel Ortom was given the opportunity to speak during the ceremony, and he publicly expressed his support for the labour party’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed.

The crowd in the hall went wild as soon as he declared he supported their candidacy. Many of them could be seen chanting the candidate for president of the labor party’s name in the web video that went viral. With such eagerness, they could be seen chanting Peter Obi’s name in an uncontrollable manner.

