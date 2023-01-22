NEWS

2023 election: US speaks on preferred candidate, party

The US government has insisted it doesn’t have a preferred candidate in Nigeria’s general election.

The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, made this known during a town hall meeting which was organised by the Niger-Delta Open Observatory, NOGO, in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday.

He said, “Any politicians, individuals, or other parties that are supporting electoral violence or attempting to obstruct the democratic process will be discouraged by the United States.”

Stevens also warned that those who instigate electoral violence will be denied visas by the US government.

“The US does not have a preferred candidate, full stop! We are not interested in a particular party or candidate.

You will recall that Nigerians will go to polling units to cast their vote to their prepared candidates on Febuary, 25.

18 candidates are contesting the number one seat in Nigeria, but the major contenders are from the four major political parties which are Labor party, All progressive congress (APC), Peoples Democratic party (PDP), and New Nigeria People’s party (NNPP).

