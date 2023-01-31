This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Election: United Nations Warns Politicians, Says Nigeria Must Not Fail

As Nigerians countdown to the presidential polls, which will hold in the next 25 days, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Chair of the UN Sustainable Group, Ms Amina J. Mohammed, has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to fail with the 2023 general elections.

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable De­velopment Group, Mrs. Amina Mo­hammed, has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to fail with 2023 general elections around the corner.

Amina spoke via zoom, in a key­note speech she presented at the Ni­gerian Bar Association State of the Nation Dialogue with theme, ‘Securi­ty, Economy and Administration of Justice’.

Amina Muhammed said that, “The UN has observed fake news, religious and ethnic hate speeches trailing the ongoing campaigns.

“However, we have continued to witness attacks on institutions, fake news, hate speech, a spate of religious and ethnic identities, conditions as well as attacks on INEC facilities since the political campaigns began,” Mohammed lamented.

The global organisation also stated that the only path for a nation to succeed was through sustainable development which it had been advocating.

However, Only three, out of the 18 Nigerian presidential candidates, turned up for the event. They are Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance; and Al-Mustapha Hamza of the Action Alliance.

Amina Muhammed said that, “The United Nations would support any process that would lead to credible, all-inclusive, free and fair general elections.

“The UN is committed to accompanying Nigeria on this journey, Amina says.

Besides, former inspector General of police Solomon Arase said that, “The next president of Nigeria would need a strong political will to reform the force and make it perform it’s constitutional duties.

“security of life for and properties is the responsibility of the government, Solomon said.

