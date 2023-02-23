NEWS

2023 Election: Tinubu Shines As Dariye, Nyame, 153 Others Back Him For Presidency

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the 2023 presidential election just two days away, All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bora Tinub become sponsored on Wednesday with the aid of one hundred fifty five North Korean Christian leaders. You may also want to know what has been executed. According to records from Naija , North Korean Christian leaders, including modern and former governors, modern and previous federal and country legislators, teachers and enterprise human beings, have expressed assist for Tinubu. Interesting.

In a message Wednesday titled “The Patriotic Voice of the Northern Christian Minority,” the leaders made it clean that they absolutely aid All Progressive Congress presidential candidate Bora Tinub. Delivered that Tinub has been recognized as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The message was discovered to have been signed by means of Plateau Governor Simon Baco Lalong, Special Missions Secretary Senator George Acme, former Taraba Governor Jolie Nyameh, and Plateau State Joshua Darrier. Part of the assertion reads: Nigeria needs innovative, determined, purposeful, decided, credible and innovative leadership. The Good Governance Cap is a great suit for Bora Tinub. Nigeria wishes a prevailing team of Tinub Shetima who excel revel in to serve our u . S .. ” 

Lightnew12 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku Isn’t Perfect, The Task Of Building Nations Have Fallen On Shoulders Of Imperfect Men- Dogara

5 mins ago

Chief Simon Okeke Hints On Why Igbos Fighting For Biafra Can’t Win The Agitation

14 mins ago

I Would Have Been Very Sad If The 2023 Presidential Election Was Only Between PDP & APC – Peterside

22 mins ago

Our accomplishments have turned the tide of the government against us—Buhari

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button